News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's army reports new salvo of projectiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa area
Middle East News
2024-11-17 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's army reports new salvo of projectiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa area
The Israeli military said about 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday, with the country's air defense system intercepting some of them.
"Following the sirens that sounded between 10:11 (0811 GMT) and 10:12 a.m. in the areas of Haifa Bay and Western Galilee, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted," the army said.
Emergency services did not immediately report any injuries.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Projectiles
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846
Israel sends draft orders to more members of ultra-Orthodox community
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-11-13
Israeli military says heavy barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-13
Israeli military says heavy barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:55
Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:55
Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:06
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
Middle East News
08:06
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Gaza civil defense says 26 dead, 59 missing after Israeli airstrike: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Gaza civil defense says 26 dead, 59 missing after Israeli airstrike: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:49
Three suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM's home: Police say
Middle East News
01:49
Three suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM's home: Police say
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-10
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Lebanon News
2024-09-10
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
0
Middle East News
08:06
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
Middle East News
08:06
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
2
Lebanon News
06:48
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
06:48
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
3
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
02:28
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:28
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
6
Lebanon News
00:59
Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)
Lebanon News
00:59
Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)
7
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
8
Lebanon News
02:54
Israel's military publishes new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:54
Israel's military publishes new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More