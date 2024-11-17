Israel's army reports new salvo of projectiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa area

Middle East News
2024-11-17 | 05:19
High views
Israel&#39;s army reports new salvo of projectiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa area
Israel's army reports new salvo of projectiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa area

The Israeli military said about 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday, with the country's air defense system intercepting some of them.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 10:11 (0811 GMT) and 10:12 a.m. in the areas of Haifa Bay and Western Galilee, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted," the army said. 

Emergency services did not immediately report any injuries.

AFP
 

