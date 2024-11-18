UKMTO: Vessel reports missile hitting sea nearby, off Yemen’s Aden

Middle East News
2024-11-18 | 06:13
High views
UKMTO: Vessel reports missile hitting sea nearby, off Yemen's Aden
UKMTO: Vessel reports missile hitting sea nearby, off Yemen’s Aden

A vessel located 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Aden reported on Monday a missile splashing into the sea in its close proximity, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew were safe.


Reuters

