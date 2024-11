Israeli army spokesperson says Lebanese rocket interception led to damage in Ramat Gan

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a post on X that an examination conducted by security forces at the impact site in Ramat Gan revealed the incident involved rocket fragments falling after an interception.



Preliminary investigations by air defense systems indicated that the interceptor rocket struck a surface-to-surface rocket launched from Lebanon at a high altitude, "successfully breaking it into several fragments," he claimed.



As a result of the interception, a part of the rocket fell to the ground, causing injuries and damage, he noted, adding: "The incident is under investigation."