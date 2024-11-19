Iran summons Hungarian envoy over new EU, UK sanctions: State media

Middle East News
2024-11-19 | 14:24
High views
0min
Iran summons Hungarian envoy over new EU, UK sanctions: State media

Iran's foreign ministry Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, to protest new sanctions against the Islamic republic, state media reported.

State news agency IRNA cited the ministry as saying the summons came after the EU bloc and Britain imposed new sanctions against individuals and entities over its support for Russia's war against Ukraine, which the ministry earlier Tuesday said were "not justified."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Hungary

EU

UK

Sanctions

Sirens sound in central Israel after projectiles launched from Lebanon
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'
