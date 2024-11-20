Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

Following U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth published a ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon.



The draft agreement reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire trial period during which Hezbollah would withdraw beyond the Litani River. The Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces would then be deployed in southern Lebanon.



The agreement also stated that if the ceasefire holds, the Israeli army would then withdraw from southern Lebanon.



If the parties reach an agreement, Washington is expected to announce the start of the ceasefire, marking the beginning of the implementation phase. This would test whether Hezbollah retreats beyond the Litani and if the Lebanese Army takes over southern Lebanon.



Moreover, a monitoring committee involving the UK, Germany, France, and others will be formed.



Lastly, the deal reportedly included that Israel has retained the right to enforce the ceasefire and maintain operational freedom if violations occur by Hezbollah.