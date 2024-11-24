Gunman shot dead, three police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 01:13
Gunman shot dead, three police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan
0min
Gunman shot dead, three police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

A gunman was dead and three policemen injured after a shooting near the Israeli embassy in neighboring Jordan, a security source and state media said on Sunday.

Police shot a gunman who had fired at a police patrol in the Rabiah neighborhood of Amman, state news agency Petra reported, citing public security, adding investigations were ongoing.

Jordanian police had earlier cordoned off an area near the heavily policed embassy after gunshots were heard, witnesses said. Two witnesses said police and ambulances rushed to the Rabiah neighborhood, where the embassy is located.

The area is a flashpoint for frequent demonstrations against Israel. The kingdom has witnessed some of the biggest peaceful rallies across the region as anti-Israel sentiment runs high over the war in Gaza.

Police had called on residents to stay in their homes as security personnel searched for the culprits, a security source said.

Reuters

