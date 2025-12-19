Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran

19-12-2025 | 07:16
Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran
Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran

Israel has charged a Russian citizen with spying for Iran, including photographing Israeli ports and infrastructure under the direction of Iranian intelligence agencies, Israel's domestic security agency the Shin Bet said on Friday.

The Russian individual was then paid in digital currency, the agency said in a joint statement.

A decades-long shadow war between Israel and Iran escalated into a direct war in June when Israel struck various targets inside Iran, including through operations that relied on Mossad commandos being deployed deep inside the country.



Reuters
 

