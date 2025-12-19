News
UK imposes sanctions on perpetrators of violence against Syrian civilians
Middle East News
19-12-2025 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK imposes sanctions on perpetrators of violence against Syrian civilians
Britain imposed sanctions on Friday on individuals and organizations it said were linked to violence perpetrated against civilians in Syria, including some who financially supported former president Bashar al-Assad's government.
While Britain has eased some sanctions on Syria as the country seeks to rebuild after the collapse of the Assad regime a year ago, it said it was taking action against those who were trying to undermine peace in the Middle Eastern country.
The government measures announced on Friday are targeted at individuals involved in coastal violence in Syria in March, as well as historic violence committed during the country's civil war, the statement said.
"Accountability and justice for all Syrians is vital to ensure a successful and sustainable political settlement in Syria," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said.
The sanctions, a combination of asset freezes and travel bans, targeted four individuals and three organizations, while two individuals who gave financial backing to the Assad regime are also being sanctioned.
Reuters
Middle East News
UK
Sanctions
Perpetrators
Violence
Syria
Civilians
