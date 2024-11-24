Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel: Advisor to Supreme Leader

Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 11:42
High views
Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel: Advisor to Supreme Leader
0min
Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel: Advisor to Supreme Leader

Iran is preparing to "respond" to Israel, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to the country's supreme leader, said in an interview published by Iran's Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

On Oct. 26, Israeli fighter jets carried out three waves of attacks on Iranian military targets, a few weeks after Iran fired a barrage of about 200 ballistic missiles against Israel. Iran has previously vowed to respond to Israel’s attacks.


