Israeli Army Radio: Gallant to travel to Washington for security meetings despite ICC arrest warrant

Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 15:39
High views
Israeli Army Radio: Gallant to travel to Washington for security meetings despite ICC arrest warrant
0min
Israeli Army Radio: Gallant to travel to Washington for security meetings despite ICC arrest warrant

According to Israeli Army Radio, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to travel to Washington soon for high-level security meetings with U.S. officials.  
 
The announcement follows the recent issuance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Gallant and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hezbollah fires 60 rockets, heavily targets Metula in northern Israel: Yedioth Ahronoth reports
Israel condemns killing of Israeli citizen in the UAE after his body was found
