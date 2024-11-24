News
Israeli Army Radio: Gallant to travel to Washington for security meetings despite ICC arrest warrant
Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 15:39
Israeli Army Radio: Gallant to travel to Washington for security meetings despite ICC arrest warrant
According to Israeli Army Radio, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to travel to Washington soon for high-level security meetings with U.S. officials.
The announcement follows the recent issuance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Gallant and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Middle East News
