At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza since war began: UN committee

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-09-2025 | 06:51
High views
At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza since war began: UN committee

At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, a United Nations committee said Wednesday.

Around 40,500 children have suffered "new war-related injuries" in the nearly two years since the war erupted, with more than half of them left disabled, said the U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.


