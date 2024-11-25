News
Israel's national security minister labels Lebanon agreement a 'major mistake'
Middle East News
2024-11-25 | 04:10
Israel's national security minister labels Lebanon agreement a 'major mistake'
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the potential agreement with Lebanon on Monday, calling it a "major mistake" and a "missed historic opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Lebanon
Hezbollah
