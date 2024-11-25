UAE says suspects arrested in alleged killing of Israeli rabbi are from Uzbekistan

Three suspects arrested in the United Arab Emirates and accused of murdering an Israeli rabbi in the UAE are citizens of Uzbekistan, the UAE ministry of interior said.



The ministry released a statement identifying the three men, two of whom it said were aged 28 and 38, and released images showing each of the three men handcuffed.



The investigation by Emirati authorities is ongoing, the statement said, without saying whether the men had been charged.



The body of the rabbi, Zvi Kogan, 28, was discovered on Sunday. He had been reported missing on Thursday and an Israeli official has said it is believed Kogan was last seen in Dubai.





Reuters