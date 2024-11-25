Ben-Gvir, Smotrich oppose Lebanon settlement efforts, but avoid government split

2024-11-25 | 13:34
Ben-Gvir, Smotrich oppose Lebanon settlement efforts, but avoid government split

Israel's Public Broadcasting Corporation reported Monday that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich oppose settlement efforts with Lebanon but are not pushing to dissolve the government.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Bezalel Smotrich

Lebanon

