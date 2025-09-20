Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun

20-09-2025 | 10:03
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon&#39;s Marjayoun
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the Khardali–Marjayoun road in South Lebanon, according to initial reports.
 
As a result, one person was killed due to the strike.

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Target

Vehicle

South Lebanon

Marjayoun

