Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Syria state TV says Israel struck Syrian bridges near Lebanon border
Middle East News
2024-11-25 | 13:41
Syria state TV says Israel struck Syrian bridges near Lebanon border
Syrian state television reported Israeli strikes on several bridges in the Qusayr region, near the Lebanese border on Monday.
"An Israeli aggression targeted the bridges of Al-Jubaniyeh, Al-Daf, Arjoun, and the Al-Nizariyeh Gate in the Qusayr area," state television said, with official news agency SANA reporting damage following the attacks.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Syria
Lebanon
Israel
Strikes
Qusayr
