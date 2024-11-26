Borrell calls on Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday called on Israel to approve a proposed ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, asserting that it includes all necessary security guarantees for Israel.



At a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, Borrell stated there is no justification for rejecting the agreement with Hezbollah.



He added that pressure must be applied on Israel to approve the deal without delay.



An Israeli senior official indicated that Israel appears ready to agree to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan with Hezbollah later on Tuesday.



Reuters