Iran has right to react to Israeli strikes, but eyeing developments in region: FM

Tehran reserves the right to react to last month's Israeli airstrikes on Iran, but it also considers other developments in the region, such as the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday in Lisbon.



He told reporters Iran welcomed Tuesday's agreement and hoped it could lead to a permanent ceasefire.



Asked whether the ceasefire could lead to an easing of tensions between Israel and Iran, Araghchi said, "It depends on the behavior of Israel."



"Of course, we reserve the right to react to the recent Israeli aggression, but we do consider all developments in the region," he said.





AFP