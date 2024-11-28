News
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Amal Shehadeh: Israel imposes 'strict measures' to enforce ceasefire near southern Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 05:32
Amal Shehadeh: Israel imposes 'strict measures' to enforce ceasefire near southern Lebanon
LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, confirmed that the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel includes a prohibition on Lebanese people entering the restricted zone for two weeks, as reported by the Israelis.
She stated that the Israeli army has drawn a red line around these areas and is waiting for the formation of a monitoring committee and the completion of the Lebanese army's deployment, using this period to "flex its muscles."
Shehadeh added: "What the Israeli army is doing is to prove what Netanyahu said, that Israel is capable of ensuring the security of residents in northern Israel from Hezbollah."
She pointed out the confusion and the need for clarification for the Lebanese regarding the areas that should be avoided.
She also noted that Israel is manipulating the interpretation of the clause as it suits them.
Shehadeh emphasized that the vehicle that approached the border had no indication that it belonged to Hezbollah.
She confirmed that it remains unclear in the agreement whether Israeli aircraft would remain in the area or not, as Israel claims these are for surveillance.
She revealed that some of these aircraft are military, while others are for monitoring.
Shehadeh further explained that in Israel, instructions were issued to use "an iron fist" in enforcing the ceasefire, with discussions about preventing Lebanese civilians from approaching southern villages for two weeks and prohibiting Hezbollah members from entering the area where the Israeli army is deployed.
She concluded by stating, "Today's incident reflects what Israel has been planning for the coming sixty days."
