Syria jihadists, allies cut key highway linking Damascus to Aleppo: Monitor

2024-11-28 | 10:05
Syria jihadists, allies cut key highway linking Damascus to Aleppo: Monitor
Syria jihadists, allies cut key highway linking Damascus to Aleppo: Monitor

Jihadists and their allies cut a major highway linking the main cities of Damascus and Aleppo on Thursday after launching an offensive against government forces in Syria's northwest, a war monitor said.

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions cut off the Damascus-Aleppo international M5 highway... in addition to controlling the junction between the M4 and M5 highways," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.


