Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union, issued a statement on behalf of the EU welcoming the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon and commending the mediation efforts led by France and the United States.



"This is a significant achievement, which the EU and its Member States have repeatedly called for throughout this year," Borrell stated.



The EU emphasized the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire holds as agreed to protect the safety of people in both countries and to enable displaced individuals on both sides of the border to return to their homes.



"This requires first and foremost the commitment of the two sides: the sovereignty of both Lebanon and Israel must be fully respected, and all cross-border attacks must stop," Borrell added.



He also called on regional and international stakeholders to actively support the ceasefire, making it a lasting step toward regional peace and stability.



Borrell reaffirmed the EU's commitment to using its instruments, including the European Peace Facility, to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in implementing UNSC Resolution 1701 effectively.



The EU also pledged to continue its humanitarian assistance and post-conflict recovery efforts, focusing on aiding those affected by the conflict, particularly internally displaced individuals.



"The EU is especially determined further to support the Lebanese State's sovereignty and state-building efforts," Borrell noted.



Addressing Lebanon's internal challenges, he urged the country's political leaders to seize the opportunity to overcome their prolonged political and economic impasse.



"They now have to move forward with the swift election of a President, after two years of vacancy, to start rebuilding a strong and sovereign Lebanese State," Borrell concluded.