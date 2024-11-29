News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
Middle East News
2024-11-29 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union, issued a statement on behalf of the EU welcoming the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon and commending the mediation efforts led by France and the United States.
"This is a significant achievement, which the EU and its Member States have repeatedly called for throughout this year," Borrell stated.
The EU emphasized the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire holds as agreed to protect the safety of people in both countries and to enable displaced individuals on both sides of the border to return to their homes.
"This requires first and foremost the commitment of the two sides: the sovereignty of both Lebanon and Israel must be fully respected, and all cross-border attacks must stop," Borrell added.
He also called on regional and international stakeholders to actively support the ceasefire, making it a lasting step toward regional peace and stability.
Borrell reaffirmed the EU's commitment to using its instruments, including the European Peace Facility, to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in implementing UNSC Resolution 1701 effectively.
The EU also pledged to continue its humanitarian assistance and post-conflict recovery efforts, focusing on aiding those affected by the conflict, particularly internally displaced individuals.
"The EU is especially determined further to support the Lebanese State's sovereignty and state-building efforts," Borrell noted.
Addressing Lebanon's internal challenges, he urged the country's political leaders to seize the opportunity to overcome their prolonged political and economic impasse.
"They now have to move forward with the swift election of a President, after two years of vacancy, to start rebuilding a strong and sovereign Lebanese State," Borrell concluded.
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
European Union
Josep Borrell
Israel
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Next
Israeli army maintains evacuation orders for northern residents in Western and Upper Galilee
Jihadists, allies seize over 50 towns and villages from Syria government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
0
Middle East News
2024-11-28
Amal Shehadeh: Israel imposes 'strict measures' to enforce ceasefire near southern Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-28
Amal Shehadeh: Israel imposes 'strict measures' to enforce ceasefire near southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-11-28
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
2024-11-28
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:26
Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria
Middle East News
08:26
Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria
0
Middle East News
08:18
Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack
Middle East News
08:18
Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack
0
Middle East News
07:29
French official: Iranian nuclear activity poses 'most dangerous threat'
Middle East News
07:29
French official: Iranian nuclear activity poses 'most dangerous threat'
0
Middle East News
07:00
UN says 27 civilians killed in northwest Syria fighting over three days
Middle East News
07:00
UN says 27 civilians killed in northwest Syria fighting over three days
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:05
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:55
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
Middle East News
05:55
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Netanyahu waits for US elections' outcomes before making concessions, reports say
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Netanyahu waits for US elections' outcomes before making concessions, reports say
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
2
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
6
Lebanon News
11:29
Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:29
Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
8
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More