Jordan's king affirms support for Syria's 'territorial integrity'
Middle East News
2024-12-01 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan's king affirms support for Syria's 'territorial integrity'
Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday affirmed his country's support for Syria amid a major offensive by armed rebels and their Turkey-backed allies.
"Jordan stands by the brothers in Syria and its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and stability," the king said in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
King Abdullah II
Syria
Turkey
