Iraq parliament elects Halbousi as speaker in first post-election session

Iraq's parliament elected Sunni Muslim lawmaker Haibat al-Halbousi as speaker at its opening session on Monday following November's national election, launching a process to form a new government that often takes months.



A parliamentary statement said Halbousi secured 208 out of a total of 283 votes. The speaker plays a key role in maintaining legislative order, mediating disputes and building consensus in Iraq's sectarian-oriented and often fragmented political system.



Under the Iraqi constitution, parliament must elect a speaker and two deputies at its opening session, then choose a new president within 30 days. The president will in turn task the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government.



Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's bloc won the most seats in the election. The next government will need to navigate the delicate balance between U.S. and Iranian influence, with dozens of Iran-aligned militia groups complicating the picture.







Reuters