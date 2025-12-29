Iraq parliament elects Halbousi as speaker in first post-election session

29-12-2025 | 09:56
Iraq parliament elects Halbousi as speaker in first post-election session
Iraq parliament elects Halbousi as speaker in first post-election session

Iraq's parliament elected Sunni Muslim lawmaker Haibat al-Halbousi as speaker at its opening session on Monday following November's national election, launching a process to form a new government that often takes months.

A parliamentary statement said Halbousi secured 208 out of a total of 283 votes. The speaker plays a key role in maintaining legislative order, mediating disputes and building consensus in Iraq's sectarian-oriented and often fragmented political system.

Under the Iraqi constitution, parliament must elect a speaker and two deputies at its opening session, then choose a new president within 30 days. The president will in turn task the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's bloc won the most seats in the election. The next government will need to navigate the delicate balance between U.S. and Iranian influence, with dozens of Iran-aligned militia groups complicating the picture.



Reuters
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
