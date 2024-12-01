Houthis say targeted US destroyer and three supply ships

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Sunday that it carried out an operation targeting a U.S. destroyer and three military supply ships in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the vessels targeted were the USNS Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace.



He added that the operation involved the use of 16 missiles and a drone.



Reuters