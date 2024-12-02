CENTCOM: Houthi attacks on US destroyers and ships in Gulf of Aden foiled

The U.S. Central Command announced it successfully thwarted attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group targeting two American destroyers and U.S.-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend.



According to the statement, the Houthis launched three ballistic missiles, three drones, and one cruise missile during attacks on Saturday and Sunday.



“These reckless Houthi attacks caused no injuries or damage to the American destroyers or other ships,” the Central Command added.