News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 15:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
Late Monday, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations along the Lebanese-Syrian border and adjacent Syrian territories, according to local reports.
One strike hit Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, situated on the border north of Hermel, and another struck the outskirts of Wadi El Zayn.
Additionally, a series of airstrikes targeted key border crossings, including Jusiyah, Jobaneyah, and el-Haouz, north of Hermel, specifically on the Syrian side, in the southern countryside of Homs.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Syria
Airstrikes
Next
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Military advisors' presence in Syria continues at Damascus' request
Syrian opposition forces claim capture of nine more villages in northern Aleppo countryside
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
0
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Al Qusayr echo in Lebanon's Hermel
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Al Qusayr echo in Lebanon's Hermel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
UNHCR: Israel's border airstrikes hindering refugees fleeing Lebanon for Syria
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
UNHCR: Israel's border airstrikes hindering refugees fleeing Lebanon for Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israel's army tells residents to leave areas of south Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israel's army tells residents to leave areas of south Gaza
0
World News
14:16
Trump cautions 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration
World News
14:16
Trump cautions 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration
0
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
0
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
0
World News
2024-09-11
US Secretary of State Blinken announces $717 million in new economic aid to Ukraine
World News
2024-09-11
US Secretary of State Blinken announces $717 million in new economic aid to Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
2
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
3
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
6
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
7
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
8
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More