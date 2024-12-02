Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports

2024-12-02 | 15:26
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports

Late Monday, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations along the Lebanese-Syrian border and adjacent Syrian territories, according to local reports.

One strike hit Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, situated on the border north of Hermel, and another struck the outskirts of Wadi El Zayn.

Additionally, a series of airstrikes targeted key border crossings, including Jusiyah, Jobaneyah, and el-Haouz, north of Hermel, specifically on the Syrian side, in the southern countryside of Homs‎.
 

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Military advisors' presence in Syria continues at Damascus' request
Syrian opposition forces claim capture of nine more villages in northern Aleppo countryside
Learn More