Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media

The death toll from a massive explosion at Iran's largest commercial port has risen to 46, state media reported, adding that most of the more than 1,000 wounded have been discharged from hospitals.



"The death toll in the Shahid Rajaee Port fire has reached 46," the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, the crisis management director at the Hormozgan governorate. He added that only "138 wounded are still in hospital," while the rest have been discharged.







AFP