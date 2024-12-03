President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Tuesday that Turkey's priority was keeping calm borders and that Syria's government needs to engage in a real political process to de-escalate events in its north.



"Erdogan stated that Turkey, in accordance with its national security and interests, is taking steps to prevent the PKK terrorist organization and its extensions from taking advantage of the developments and would take (further) steps," Turkey's presidency said in a readout of a phone call.



Erdogan also told al-Sudani during the call that Turkey valued Syria's territorial integrity, unity and stability, adding that Ankara wanted to avoid civilian deaths, the presidency said.





