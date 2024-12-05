Syria's army acknowledged Thursday it had lost control of the strategic central city of Hama for the first time since war broke out in 2011, amid a lighting rebel offensive.



"Over the past few hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups [...] these groups were able to breach a number of axes in the city and entered it," a statement from the army said, adding that "military units stationed there have redeployed" outside the city.



AFP