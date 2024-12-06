News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 02:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
A monitor of Syria's war said rebels were just five kilometres (three miles) from third city Homs on Friday, after controlling two strategic towns on the road linking it to Hama.
"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions have reached five kilometres from the outskirts of Homs city after controlling the towns of Rastan and Talbisseh," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding that controlling Homs would allow the rebels to "cut off the main road leading to the Syrian coast", the stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Homs
Hama
Bashar al-Assad
Next
Syria Islamist rebel leader says goal is to 'overthrow' Assad
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:26
Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry
Middle East News
04:26
Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry
0
Middle East News
08:07
Syria rebel leader says 'no revenge' after fighters seize Hama
Middle East News
08:07
Syria rebel leader says 'no revenge' after fighters seize Hama
0
Middle East News
07:28
Syria's army says lost control of key central city of Hama
Middle East News
07:28
Syria's army says lost control of key central city of Hama
0
Middle East News
07:18
Syria rebels say seized Hama prison, released hundreds of inmates
Middle East News
07:18
Syria rebels say seized Hama prison, released hundreds of inmates
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:24
Senior official says Iran plans to send missiles, drones, and military advisors to Syria
Middle East News
06:24
Senior official says Iran plans to send missiles, drones, and military advisors to Syria
0
Middle East News
05:36
Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria
Middle East News
05:36
Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria
0
Middle East News
04:26
Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry
Middle East News
04:26
Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry
0
Middle East News
04:20
UN says Syria fighting has displaced 280,000 since November 27
Middle East News
04:20
UN says Syria fighting has displaced 280,000 since November 27
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
5
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
6
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
7
Middle East News
07:28
Syria's army says lost control of key central city of Hama
Middle East News
07:28
Syria's army says lost control of key central city of Hama
8
Middle East News
08:52
Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus
Middle East News
08:52
Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More