News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan hopes Syrian opposition advances will continue
Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 06:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan hopes Syrian opposition advances will continue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that Syrian opposition fighters will continue their advance against government forces in Syria.
Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Erdogan said he has not yet received a response from Assad regarding an invitation extended earlier this year to meet and normalize relations.
"The opposition's advance continues so far... We hope this progress in Syria will continue without any problems," he added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Syria
Opposition
Fighters
Next
Syria government forces withdraw from eastern city of Deir Ezzor
Senior official says Iran plans to send missiles, drones, and military advisors to Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-02
Syrian government, opposition need to compromise: Turkey
Middle East News
2024-12-02
Syrian government, opposition need to compromise: Turkey
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces
0
Middle East News
05:36
Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria
Middle East News
05:36
Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria
0
Middle East News
04:26
Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry
Middle East News
04:26
Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:55
Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'
Middle East News
08:55
Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'
0
Middle East News
08:40
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry
Middle East News
08:40
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry
0
World News
08:07
Israel PM links Australia synagogue arson to government 'anti-Israel sentiment'
World News
08:07
Israel PM links Australia synagogue arson to government 'anti-Israel sentiment'
0
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
0
Middle East News
2024-12-02
US, UAE discussed lifting Assad sanctions in exchange for break with Iran: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-02
US, UAE discussed lifting Assad sanctions in exchange for break with Iran: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanon's Deputy Speaker discusses ceasefire and military support with Defense Minister
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanon's Deputy Speaker discusses ceasefire and military support with Defense Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
4
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
5
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
6
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
7
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents
8
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More