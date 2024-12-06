Erdogan hopes Syrian opposition advances will continue

Middle East News
2024-12-06 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan hopes Syrian opposition advances will continue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan hopes Syrian opposition advances will continue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that Syrian opposition fighters will continue their advance against government forces in Syria.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Erdogan said he has not yet received a response from Assad regarding an invitation extended earlier this year to meet and normalize relations.

"The opposition's advance continues so far... We hope this progress in Syria will continue without any problems," he added.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Syria

Opposition

Fighters

LBCI Next
Syria government forces withdraw from eastern city of Deir Ezzor
Senior official says Iran plans to send missiles, drones, and military advisors to Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Syrian government, opposition need to compromise: Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Turkey confirms Doha talks with Russia, Iran over Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

Syrian army strikes 'terrorist' fighters in Hama province: Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry

LBCI
World News
08:07

Israel PM links Australia synagogue arson to government 'anti-Israel sentiment'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

US, UAE discussed lifting Assad sanctions in exchange for break with Iran: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanon's Deputy Speaker discusses ceasefire and military support with Defense Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More