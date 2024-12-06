Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor

Syrian troops withdrew from parts of the eastern Deir Ezzor province that were under their control on Friday as Kurdish-led forces advanced towards the government-held areas, a war monitor said.



"Syrian forces and their Iran-backed allies completely withdrew from areas they control in Deir Ezzor province and Kurdish forces are advancing towards their areas," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Deir Ezzor province is split between Kurdish forces to the east of the Euphrates and Iran-backed Syrian government forces and allies to the west.



AFP