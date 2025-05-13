On Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with British Deputy Chief of Defense Staff for Strategy and Military Operations, Air Marshal Harv Smyth, at the Grand Serail in Beirut.



British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell and a delegation of UK officials also attended the meeting.



Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, notably cooperation in the security and military sectors. The situation in South Lebanon and broader regional and international developments were also on the agenda.



During the talks, Salam emphasized the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territories, reiterating Lebanon’s position on the matter.