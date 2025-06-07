Israel orders evacuation of northern Gaza neighborhoods

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-06-2025 | 11:05

Israel orders evacuation of northern Gaza neighborhoods

The Israeli military on Saturday called for Gazans to evacuate from neighborhoods in the north of the Gaza Strip, where it said rockets had been fired from.

Israeli forces will "attack each zone used to launch rockets," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, adding: "For your security, evacuate immediately to the south." 

The warning covered a neighborhood northwest of Gaza City and another in Jabalia.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Evacuation

War

