Syrian officials quit government buildings in Sweida province

2024-12-06 | 13:59
Syrian officials quit government buildings in Sweida province

Syrian officials left government buildings in Sweida Friday and fled the mainly Druze southern province, a war monitor said, as a rebel offensive dealt Damascus a series of heavy blows.

"The Sweida governor, the police and prison chiefs, and the local Baath Party leader left their offices in the city of Sweida, as local fighters took control of some checkpoints in the province," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Suwayda24 news outlet showed footage of staff leaving the police headquarters building and a clip of fighters destroying a picture of President Bashar al-Assad.

AFP

