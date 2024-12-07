Qatar PM says 'momentum is coming back' to Gaza talks after US election

Qatar's prime minister said Saturday that momentum had returned to talks aimed at cementing a truce and hostage exchange deal in Gaza following the election of Donald Trump as US president.



"We have sensed, after the election, that the momentum is coming back," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told the Doha Forum for political dialogue, adding there had been "a lot of encouragement from the incoming administration in order to achieve a deal, even before the president comes to the office".



AFP