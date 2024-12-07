News
Syria govt forces evacuate positions in Quneitra near Golan: War monitor tells AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-07 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria govt forces evacuate positions in Quneitra near Golan: War monitor tells AFP
Syrian troops withdrew from their positions in the southern province of Quneitra bordering the Golan Heights on Saturday, a war monitor told AFP.
"Regime forces evacuated military and security positions while civil servants left their posts, leaving the province (of Quneitra) [...] free of the Syrian army for the very first time," said Rami Abdel Rahman who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Troops
Quneitra
Golan Heights
