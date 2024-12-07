Syria govt forces evacuate positions in Quneitra near Golan: War monitor tells AFP

Syrian troops withdrew from their positions in the southern province of Quneitra bordering the Golan Heights on Saturday, a war monitor told AFP.



"Regime forces evacuated military and security positions while civil servants left their posts, leaving the province (of Quneitra) [...] free of the Syrian army for the very first time," said Rami Abdel Rahman who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.



AFP