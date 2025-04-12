Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

12-04-2025 | 13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
2min
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Israeli attention is turning sharply toward Oman, where U.S.-Iranian negotiations have quietly begun to reach a new agreement over Tehran's nuclear program.

Despite hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough, multiple Israeli security and political sources have expressed skepticism over Iran's intentions. Analysts warn that any deal lacking stringent economic sanctions could eventually allow Tehran to resume and expand its nuclear capabilities.

While awaiting the outcome of the talks, Israeli officials have renewed threats to carry out a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities—even if they must act alone.

Still, despite the nuclear issue's significance, it remains third on Israel's priority list, following the war in Gaza and developments in Syria.

In Gaza, the Israeli military has claimed control of Rafah and says it is nearing domination of 30% of the enclave. Despite increasing international calls for a ceasefire, especially from families of hostages and peace advocates, Israeli defense officials remain adamant about not withdrawing.

A recent Israeli intelligence report heightened fears, stating the military will not pull out from Gaza and reiterating demands to amend the Egyptian ceasefire proposal to guarantee the release of at least eight hostages believed to be alive. 

If Hamas does not comply, Israel has threatened to occupy up to 50% of the territory. The report outlines a strategy focused on taking full control of Rafah, aimed at severing Hamas' territorial grip and forcing the displacement of Palestinians in the area.

Strategic goals, as detailed in the report, include shrinking Gaza's total land area, cutting off smuggling routes from Egypt, permanently shutting down the Rafah crossing, and facilitating Israeli operations to locate tunnels. Officials also view the control of Rafah as a potential bargaining chip in future negotiations for hostage releases.

