Iraq takes in 'hundreds' of fleeing Syrian troops: Security sources tell AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-07 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq takes in 'hundreds' of fleeing Syrian troops: Security sources tell AFP
Iraq has allowed in hundreds of troops from the Syrian army, some of them wounded, amid a lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels, two Iraqi security sources told AFP on Saturday.
The soldiers from President Bashar al-Assad's forces "have fled the front lines" and entered Iraq through the Al-Qaim border crossing, said one senior security official, adding that "the wounded have been hospitalized" in the area.
A second source gave a figure of 2,000 soldiers, including officers, who entered Iraq with the authorities' permission.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Syria
Troops
Bashar al-Assad
