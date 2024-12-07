Iraq takes in 'hundreds' of fleeing Syrian troops: Security sources tell AFP

Middle East News
2024-12-07 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq takes in &#39;hundreds&#39; of fleeing Syrian troops: Security sources tell AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq takes in 'hundreds' of fleeing Syrian troops: Security sources tell AFP

Iraq has allowed in hundreds of troops from the Syrian army, some of them wounded, amid a lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels, two Iraqi security sources told AFP on Saturday.

The soldiers from President Bashar al-Assad's forces "have fled the front lines" and entered Iraq through the Al-Qaim border crossing, said one senior security official, adding that "the wounded have been hospitalized" in the area. 

A second source gave a figure of 2,000 soldiers, including officers, who entered Iraq with the authorities' permission.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Syria

Troops

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Qatar PM says 'momentum is coming back' to Gaza talks after US election
Syrian officials quit government buildings in Sweida province
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Syria government troops withdraw from areas it held in Deir Ezzor province: Monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-05

Syrian rebel leader advises Iraq to keep Hashd al-Shaabi factions out of Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area

LBCI
World News
10:43

President-elect Trump says US should 'not get involved' in conflict in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Turkey's President says he hopes Syria 'finds peace'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-20

Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-09

Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP

LBCI
World News
07:17

US urged to bolster Lebanese army as Syria crisis 'hampers' Hezbollah, says US envoy Hochstein

LBCI
Middle East News
13:59

Syrian officials quit government buildings in Sweida province

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More