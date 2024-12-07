Iraq takes in 'hundreds' of fleeing Syrian troops: Security sources tell AFP

Iraq has allowed in hundreds of troops from the Syrian army, some of them wounded, amid a lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels, two Iraqi security sources told AFP on Saturday.



The soldiers from President Bashar al-Assad's forces "have fled the front lines" and entered Iraq through the Al-Qaim border crossing, said one senior security official, adding that "the wounded have been hospitalized" in the area.



A second source gave a figure of 2,000 soldiers, including officers, who entered Iraq with the authorities' permission.



AFP