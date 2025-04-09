Russia says it summoned French ambassador after diplomat delayed at French border, RIA says

World News
09-04-2025 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says it summoned French ambassador after diplomat delayed at French border, RIA says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says it summoned French ambassador after diplomat delayed at French border, RIA says

France's ambassador in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry over the temporary detention of a ministry employee by French border guards, Russian state news agency RIA cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday.

RIA quoted Zakharova as saying the French border service had detained the unnamed employee at an unspecified airport.

It cited Zakharova as saying: "As a result of the demarches undertaken, our colleague was ultimately allowed to enter the country, but she had to spend a day in the border zone of the airport. We do not intend to leave this without consequences."

Reuters

World News

Russia

France

Ambassador

Summoned

Diplomat

Border

LBCI Next
Russia’s Shoigu discusses Middle East with Omani counterpart
French minister urges French companies to suspend investments in US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump: French PM says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-28

Algeria summons French ambassador over "provocative" treatment of its citizens at Paris airports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-11

FM Youssef Rajji and French Ambassador discuss Lebanon's support, Syria, and recent diplomatic visits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:55

Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs

LBCI
World News
07:44

China says raising tariffs on US products to 84%: Finance ministry

LBCI
World News
06:42

Kremlin says France's detention of government employee 'aggravates' relations

LBCI
World News
05:47

Russia says Trump's tariffs show disregard for international trade norms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

Trump's tariffs: List of global responses and countermeasures

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-28

Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More