Russia says it summoned French ambassador after diplomat delayed at French border, RIA says

France's ambassador in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry over the temporary detention of a ministry employee by French border guards, Russian state news agency RIA cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday.



RIA quoted Zakharova as saying the French border service had detained the unnamed employee at an unspecified airport.



It cited Zakharova as saying: "As a result of the demarches undertaken, our colleague was ultimately allowed to enter the country, but she had to spend a day in the border zone of the airport. We do not intend to leave this without consequences."



Reuters