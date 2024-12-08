Chief of Kurdish-led Syria force hails 'historic' moment, fall of 'dictatorial' regime

The commander of Syria's U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls swathes of the country's northeast, hailed "historic" moments on Sunday with the fall of the "authoritarian regime" of Bashar al-Assad.



"In Syria, we are living through historic moments as we witness the fall of the authoritarian regime in Damascus," commander Mazloum Abdi said in a statement on Telegram, adding that "this change presents an opportunity to build a new Syria based on democracy and justice that guarantees the rights of all Syrians."



AFP