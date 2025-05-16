News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's PM warns 'more to come' after strikes on Yemen ports
Middle East News
16-05-2025 | 12:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's PM warns 'more to come' after strikes on Yemen ports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Yemen's Houthi rebels there was "more to come" after the air force struck two rebel-held ports on Friday following Houthi missile attacks on Israel.
"Our pilots now hit successfully two terror ports belonging to the Houthis again. This is a continuation and there is more to come," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
"We are not willing to sit on the sidelines and let the Houthis attack us. We will hit them far more, including their leadership and all the infrastructure that allows them to hit us."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Yemen
Houthi
Next
Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday
Syria and DP World ink $800 million deal for port development
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:51
Israel's army confirms striking rebel-held Yemen ports
Middle East News
11:51
Israel's army confirms striking rebel-held Yemen ports
0
Middle East News
2025-05-14
Israel's military warns Yemenis away from Houthi-held ports
Middle East News
2025-05-14
Israel's military warns Yemenis away from Houthi-held ports
0
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Yemen's Houthis vow to hit back after Israeli strikes
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Yemen's Houthis vow to hit back after Israeli strikes
0
World News
2025-03-15
Trump announces 'decisive' US strikes on Yemen's Houthi
World News
2025-03-15
Trump announces 'decisive' US strikes on Yemen's Houthi
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:03
Iran says it has not received US 'written proposal' in nuclear talks
Middle East News
13:03
Iran says it has not received US 'written proposal' in nuclear talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
0
Middle East News
11:51
Israel's army confirms striking rebel-held Yemen ports
Middle East News
11:51
Israel's army confirms striking rebel-held Yemen ports
0
World News
11:29
Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida
World News
11:29
Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
2
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
4
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
5
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
6
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
05:00
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
Lebanon News
05:00
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More