Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Yemen's Houthi rebels there was "more to come" after the air force struck two rebel-held ports on Friday following Houthi missile attacks on Israel.



"Our pilots now hit successfully two terror ports belonging to the Houthis again. This is a continuation and there is more to come," Netanyahu said in a video statement.



"We are not willing to sit on the sidelines and let the Houthis attack us. We will hit them far more, including their leadership and all the infrastructure that allows them to hit us."



AFP