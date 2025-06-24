Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of a NATO summit in The Hague.



"Yeah probably I'll see him," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.



Asked what he would say to Zelensky, with whom he had a major row in the Oval Office in February, Trump replied: "I'll say 'how you doing?' He's in a tough situation, should have never been there."



AFP