Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit

World News
24-06-2025 | 08:54
High views
Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit
0min
Trump says will 'probably' meet Zelensky at NATO summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of a NATO summit in The Hague.

"Yeah probably I'll see him," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Asked what he would say to Zelensky, with whom he had a major row in the Oval Office in February, Trump replied: "I'll say 'how you doing?' He's in a tough situation, should have never been there."

AFP

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky

NATO

Summit

Trump says does not want 'regime change' in Iran
EU chief at NATO: Europe's defense has 'finally awakened'
