UAE President advisor says Syria still not safe, uncertain if Assad is in the UAE

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE, stated on Sunday that Syria is not yet safe, with extremism and terrorism remaining significant sources of concern.



He also mentioned that he does not know whether Bashar al-Assad is currently in the UAE.



Gargash made these remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.



He added that Assad had failed to capitalize on what he described as a "lifeline" extended to him by several Arab countries, including the UAE.



Reuters