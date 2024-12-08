Senior Russian lawmaker says Syrians must address a full-scale civil war themselves

The Russian news agency Interfax reported on Sunday that Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council, stated that Syrians must address a full-scale civil war on their own.



This statement came after Syrian opposition fighters announced on state television that they had toppled President Bashar al-Assad, ending his family's 50-year rule.



Russia, a key ally of Assad, intervened militarily in 2015 to support him during the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011.



Meanwhile, Russian bloggers focused on the conflict have expressed concerns about the fate of two strategically significant Russian military installations in Syria.



