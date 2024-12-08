News
Turkey FM says millions of displaced Syrians 'can return' home
Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 06:35
Turkey FM says millions of displaced Syrians 'can return' home
Syrians displaced by years of civil war can now return home, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday after Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus.
"Millions of Syrians who were forced to leave their homes can return to their land," Fidan said at the Doha Forum in Qatar for international dialogue, adding that it was "time to unite and reconstruct the country."
AFP
Middle East News
Turkey
Foreign Minister
Syria
Conflicts
Displaced
