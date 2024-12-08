The head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, Bader Jamous, emphasized in an interview with LBCI that the next phase in Syria will focus on building a "true, inclusive Syrian state" involving all components of Syrian society.



"We are working diligently to preserve state institutions, which belong to the Syrian people and not the Assad family," Jamous stated, underscoring efforts to establish a transitional governing body with participation from all influential forces. This body would oversee a new constitution and elections under the supervision of the United Nations.



Jamous called for a constitutional committee to draft a new Syrian constitution, stressing that the one written under the Assad regime must either be amended or replaced entirely.



He also revealed that he had reached out to Lebanon's interior minister, seeking assistance in securing the release of Syrian political detainees in Lebanese prisons. "Most of them are imprisoned due to their opposition to the Syrian revolution," he explained.



"In Syria, we have cleared our prisons of political detainees, including Lebanese, Palestinians, and Iraqis, some held for years. I hope we can build stronger brotherly ties with Lebanon, which the Assad regime had severely damaged."



Addressing the role of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Jamous urged the group to sever ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and align with Syrian revolutionary and political forces to contribute to a united Syria.



"We consider the Kurds part of Syrian society, as long as their aspirations are Syrian and not linked to external organizations with terrorist agendas," he added.



Regarding Iran and Russia's role in Syria, Jamous noted a shift in their stance. "Both countries have realized their support for this regime is no longer sustainable.



The Assad regime was merely a cheap tool for their agendas and never truly represented the Syrian people," he concluded.