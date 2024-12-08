UN chief hails end to 'dictatorial regime' in Syria

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday hailed the end of Syria's "dictatorial regime" and urged the country to rebuild after president Bashar al-Assad's sudden fall.



"After 14 years of brutal war and the fall of the dictatorial regime, today the people of Syria can seize an historic opportunity to build a stable and peaceful future," Guterres said in a statement.



"I reiterate my call for calm and avoiding violence at this sensitive time, while protecting the rights of all Syrians, without distinction."





AFP