Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies

2024-12-08 | 13:44
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies

Syrian rebels who toppled president Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive have "guaranteed the security" of Russian army bases in the country, a Kremlin source told Russian news agencies Sunday.

"Russian officials are in contact with representatives of the armed Syrian opposition, whose leaders have guaranteed the security of Russian army bases and diplomatic institutions on Syria's territory," the source told state-owned agencies TASS and Ria Novosti.


