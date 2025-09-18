UNIFIL resumes humanitarian demining operations in South Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) resumed humanitarian demining operations in South Lebanon last week at the government’s request, nearly two years after suspending the work due to cross-border fire along the Blue Line.



According to a statement, demining experts from Cambodia and China began operations in two minefields near Blida (eastern sector) and Maroun al-Ras (western sector), covering a total area of about 18,000 square meters.



The statement noted that this effort is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army in March, aimed at strengthening cooperation in mine clearance and ultimately expanding state authority.



The mission highlighted the particular importance of these operations in reducing risks for civilians living in or visiting areas along the Blue Line, especially following the recent conflict. At the same time, UNIFIL continues to clear mines inside and around its bases, as well as areas near Blue Line markers.



The statement added that UNIFIL has expanded its field capacity to 24 specialized teams in reconnaissance, clearance, and explosive disposal—up from just nine in October 2023. This enhanced capability allows the mission to carry out additional tasks, including road clearance, unexploded ordnance detection, and disposal.